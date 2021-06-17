Tirupati: 1,753 houses to come up in G Palem village

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with MP M Gurumoorthy performed 'Bhumi Puja'(foundation stone laying ceremony) for the construction of houses for homeless at G Palem in Renigunta mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Karunakar Reddy said this proves the sincerity of YSRCP government which not only allotted house sites but also constructing houses for homeless.

After extending congratulations to beneficiaries, MP Gurumoorthy said Rs 55,000 crore has been spending for the construction of Jagananna Colonies across the state by the government, making the poor realising their own house dream.

Commissioner Girisha said all the facilities including water connections, electricity, roads, drainage will be provided soon after completion of houses here.

It is pertinent to note that total 24,000 house sites were allotted at six different places for homeless poor among which 1,753 beneficiaries were allotted house sites in 34 acres extent at G Palem village apart from 9,456 beneficiaries got house sites in 220 acre extent at Chindepalle village, for which Bhumi Puja was performed on June 8. Before taking position of their sites, the authorities have geo-tagged 941 beneficiaries' details at the venue.