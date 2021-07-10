Tirupati: 1.77 Lakh people downloaded Disha app in Chandragiri

Tirupati: In Chandragiri constituency, a total of 1,77,363 people (1.60 lakh families) downloaded Disha app meant for the women safety.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy took up this as a challenge and involved his party workers, officials and ward volunteers to create awareness about the application among the women.

Speaking to The Hans India, Chevrireddy said it is important for every woman to have Disha app to protect herself from adverse situations and contingencies.

He said his constituency has set a record in the state with about 1.77 lakh downloads. Thummalagunta Sanghamithra Padma, a leader of a self-help group said that she explained the uses of the application and motivated the women to install Disha app in their mobiles.