Tirupati: 3 smugglers arrested; 23 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 23 red sanders logs and arrested three smugglers. They also seized a vehicle in Chavatapalem of Nellore - Guduru national highway on Thursday.

DSP Balireddy formed special teams to nab the smugglers as per the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subba Rayudu and following instructions of Task Force SP P Srinivas.

As part of combing along with FRO Malyadri, FBO Adiseshaiah and other forest officials near Chavatapalem forest area on Thursday, RSI Vishnu Vardhan Kumar team checked vehicles. They found a Bolera vehicles suspicious and stopped it. After seeing the task force personnel, smugglers in the vehicle tried to escape, but police nabbed three persons. The arrested were from Chittoor district. A case was registered and investigation is on.