Tirupati: 409 industries get approvals under single desk system this fiscal

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that approvals were given to 409 industries under single desk system out of the 457 proposals received while 36 are under consideration. He chaired the District Industrial Exports Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Collectorate here on Tuesday and stated the meeting has approved Rs 48.99 lakhinvestment subsidies for 13 industries. The industrial exports from the district till August 23 in the current fiscal stood at Rs 4947.09 crore.

The Collector directed the bankers to speedup grounding of loans under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) as per the given targets for the current fiscal. Under PMEGP, 408 units were sanctioned, out of which 221 are grounded. Steps should be taken up to speed up the process to ground other units as well. The industries should strictly adhere to the safety norms to avoid accidents and they should be educated on such norms from time to time. The meeting reviewed the progress on setting up of wood carving cluster in Madhavamala, Copper vessels cluster in Yerramareddy Palem, Venkatagiri Saree printing and dying cluster, which were taken up under community development programme. District industries officer Prathap Reddy, Zonal manager of APIIC Chandrasekhar, Lead Bank manager Subhash, chief inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy, district fire officer Ramanaiah, DRDA PD AD Jyothi, industrialists and others attended the meeting.