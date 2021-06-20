Tirupati: 60 vehicles seized in cordon and search at Daminedu colony

Tirupati: Tirupati urban police on Sunday a conducted massive cordon and search operation involving a big contingent of 600 personnel at Daminedu Housing Colony, 5 Km away from here.

At the behest of the SP, top police officials involved in the door-to-door search verifying records of vehicles parked at the houses in the colony, antecedents of persons living in the area leading to a seizing of 60 vehicles for not having valid papers and registered documents. Daminedu Housing Colony which falls under East Police Sub-Division is predominantly a labour area where migrant labourers and outsiders are living in the colony.

They thoroughly verified Aadhar Card and other proofs of every person before letting them out from there. The police knocked every doorstep in the search operation conducted for more than three hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP Arifullah said they received an information about some undesirable activities are going on in this area and conducted cordon and search operation by involving 600 staff including two ASPs, 11 DSPs, 17 CIs, 30 Sis and 581 constables to eradicate anti-social elements like smugglers, sellers of banned tobacco products etc.

He said the Tirupati police are committed to eradicate narcotics and banned tobacco products in the temple city in view of its sanctity.

He also wanted the public to give information about the persons suspected and selling of banned items to police which would be kept confidential.