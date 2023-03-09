Tirupati: 7,000 bogus voters enrolled in graduates list, alleges Narayana

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana alleged that about 7,000 votes in the voters list (MLC Graduates constituency) pertaining to Tirupati city were fake.

Narayana along with party leaders on Wednesday visited Sundaraiah Nagar here where he verified the addresses of the voters, based on the Tirupati electoral list, whom he alleged as fake.

He said the ruling YSRCP fearing defeat in the MLC polls, with the support of some unethical officers saw large number of fake voters enrolled in Tirupati city and also readying for instigating violence on the polling day with a sole intention of winning the election by hook or crook.

Speaking to the media, he said that the verification of the addresses of the voters' list revealed many startling facts and also the YSRCP game plan to win the election by foul means. Citing many instances, he said that at a fake door number which was found to be a vacant site, 10 fake voters names were included while many who could not read or write found a place in the voter list.

Similarly, 10 votes were found in a ward volunteer's house and even a CPM activist house was not spared by including (registering) 8 fake votes and another 12 votes at a labourer's house.

Fuming fire on YSRCP, he said the ruling party was murdering democracy and its atrocities were going limitless.

He said that his party will resort to legal course and also approach the Election Commissioner to prevent fake voters from casting their votes in the ensuing MLC polls.