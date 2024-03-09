Tirupati: 8 statues of women achievers unveiled

Tirupati : Women are excelling and showing their mettle in all fields and contributing for national development along with men, stated city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

On International Women's Day, along with Mayor Dr Sirisha, Commissioner Aditi Singh, Deputy Mayors Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam Vice-Chancellor Bharati, Bhumana unveiled eight statues of women achievers, including doctor, pilot, scholar, police, scientist, teacher, woman chef and a globe (Beti Bachavo Beti Padavo), put up by Tirupati Municipal Corporation at Upparapalli junction here on Friday. Bhumana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fully aware that women are in no way less than men regarding capabilities, hence he introduced several schemes for women for their progress and also to contribute their strength for State development.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner Aditi Singh informed that the statues were set up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, as an inspiration to all women.

Meanwhile, free left was also inaugurated for free flow of traffic in the busy junction linking various heavy traffic roads including Thummalagunta highway, MR Palli, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalaya Road, National Highway link road.

Deputy Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, DE Mahesh, Dish Chandra, Thimma Reddy were present.