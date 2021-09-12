Tirupati: 8,990 candidates to appear for NEET in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Foolproof arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -2021 here on Sunday, said Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu. In all, 8,990 candidates are appearing for the NEET in 21 examination centres in the pilgrim city.

The Urban SP on Saturday inspected some of the examination centres in the city and also held discussions with his senior officials on the security arrangements which are in place for the successful conduct of the NEET meant for admission into various medical courses.

Directing the officials to ensure required measures, he said police set up helpdesks at APSRTC central bus station and also Tirupati East Railway station for the guidance of candidates appearing for NEET.

Stating that all the Xerox, printing centers, cell phone shops and also other electronic shops located near the examination centres were ordered to close down from 12 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, he said about 200 police personnel of all cadres including 3 DSPs, 10 CIs, 10 SIs,

19 head constables, 50 constables. 80 special party police and others were deployed for the conduct of national level test in the city apart from the bomb squad and dog squad.

Seeking the candidates appearing for the test to reach the examination centres 30 minutes before the exam starts, he wanted them not to carry any electronic gadgets like cell phone and other devices.

Meanwhile, APSRTC deputy chief traffic manager (DCTM) Madhusudhana said RTC operating special bus services in the morning before the exam and in the evening after the examination was over, from Central Bus Station and Railway station here covering all the examination centres

located in various colleges and schools in the city.