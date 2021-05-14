Tirupati: 9,118 cases booked for not wearing masks

Tirupati: With an aim to enforce the curfew restrictions strictly to contain the Covid-19 surge, the Urban district police have registered cases under Disaster Management Act (DMA) – 2005 against 9,396 persons for violation of safety norms and also curfew (partial lockdown) in

force in the city and imposed a whopping fine of Rs 36.36 lakh. As many as 9,118 cases were registered against those found not wearing masks while moving in public and the remaining 218 for violation of curfew which is in force from 12 pm to 6 am in the state since May 5.

The 278 cases filed were against those shopkeepers who continued their business even after 12 noon and failed to ensure physical distance in the shops and on the business premises.

In a statement here on Friday, Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu informed that the fine amount imposed by the police to the tune of Rs 36.36 lakh was against 9,118 for not wearing masks, in the last 10 days only (from April 5 to 13) after the statewide partial lockdown came in force, keeping in view the galloping Covid cases in the state.

Affirming that police will not spare anyone violating safety norms and curfew rules, he urged the public to cooperate with the police in controlling the pandemic rapidly increasing in the pilgrim city. Unmindful of the imminent danger, many shopkeepers were still found not abiding to the curfew rules and continuing the business after 12 pm, SP said sternly warning that stringent action will be taken against those found repeatedly violating the rules.

He told the public to confine their homes and not to come out unless and otherwise essential or due to some valid reasons like medical emergency.