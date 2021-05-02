Tirupati : A big thumbs up for Jagan's welfare schemes, says YSRCP

Tirupati : The Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection is an overwhelming approval by the voters of Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government successful implementation of welfare schemes, said YSRCP Chittoor district In-charge and TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Subba Reddy reacting to the party retaining the Tirupati seat with 2.71 lakh vote majority, said the people rejected outright the opposition TDP and BJP propaganda against the YSRCP government.

"Within one year after assuming office, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was able to implement 90 per cent of the promises of the party manifesto," he said adding that YSRCP welfare schemes and developmental initiatives laid the path for the party achieve a resounding victory in the byelection.

Admitting that the victory margin is below the expectations of party getting three to four lakh majority, he said this was due to fall in the voting percentage which came down to 64 per cent as against 70 per cent in 2019 mainly due to severity of Covid second wave.

Thanking party MPs, MLA, functionaries, leaders and activists who worked for the party in the election, he wanted them to work with renewed vigour for effective implementation of welfare schemes to ensure the benefits reach every eligible poor.

Replying a question, he said people did not believe the opposition TDP's allegations against YSRCP government, adding tht the TDP received five per cent less votes than it polled in 2019 election indicating that the people were no more ready to believe TDP.

Panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said party's win with huge margin in the byelection enhanced their responsibility and wanted the party activists to work with renewed vigour to serve people.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy was also present.