Tirupati: ABRSM expresses concern over fall in admissions

Tirupati: Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) expressed concern over the decreasing number of admissions in degree colleges and universities.



Its sSate executive meeting was held in Anantapur on Monday. Disclosing the details, ABRSM State president Prof Y V Rami Reddy said that even at least one college in any district could not get sufficient number of students in government degree colleges especially in key subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry etc.,

Similarly, in PG courses only 192 students took first year admission in S K University, 507 in S V University, 371 in SPMVV, 200 in Vikrama Simhapuri University and mere 45 students in Dravidian University which shows the pathetic situation.

This trend may lead to the closure of departments of basic subjects in Arts and Sciences like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Economics, Telugu and English etc., which will further lead to the severe shortage of faculty in these subjects.

The meeting felt the need to formulate proper syllabus to overcome the problem besides implementation of a better admission process. The meeting also demanded the government to fill all teaching posts in the higher education institutions, abolition of GPS/CPS and implementation of old pension scheme, immediate release of DA arrears, issuance of regular notifications of career advancement scheme among other things.

ABRSM national leader Guntha Lakshman, Dr Gangineni Ranganath, Sarath Chandra, Dr Sridevi and others attended the meeting.