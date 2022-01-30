Tirupati: Advaitha Bharathi enters India Book of Records

Tirupati: A 4-year-old Koduri Advaitha Bharathi from Tirupati has entered the India Book of Records for recalling and reciting Telugu and English rhymes, Telugu slokas, Telugu poems, numbers from 1 to 100, Telugu and English weeks, months and Telugu years. She could also write Telugu and English alphabets and numbers up to 100. The child, daughter of Dr K Vishnunandan and Dr Y Kathyayani, also answered various general knowledge questions posed to her. "We observed the interest she showed in grasping and memorising new things and encouraged her accordingly," said Dr Y Kathyayani, who works as an assistant professor in Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati.

Advaitha Bharathi, a student of Little Angels School, was appreciated for her achievement by the school principal and other staff members.