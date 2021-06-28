Tirupati: Alipiri Police crack mystery behind unknown burnt body case: Alipiri police on Monday cracked the mystery behind the unknown burnt body after 5 days of incident.

According to police, the unknown body was found in a suitcase on June 23 in a desolated area behind Ruia hospital. The police used CCTV camera footage to crack the case and traced a taxi being used for transporting the body.

After taking the taxi driver into custody, during investigation, he revealed the gruesome story of murder of a woman by an alcoholic husband. The deceased was identified as Bhuvaneswari of Ramasamudram in Chittoor district and was working as a software engineer in TCS in Hyderabad and her husband Srikanth Reddy belonged to Badvel of Kadapa district.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Srikanth Reddy killed his wife and packed the body in a suitcase and burnt it by drowsing petrol at desolated place near Ruia hospital on June 23.

It also learnt that Bhuvaneswari married Srikanth Reddy after falling in love and they have a 2-year-old daughter. But differences cropped up between the couple as Srikanth Reddy addicted to alcohol. A police team went to Hyderabad to nab the accused Srikanth Reddy.