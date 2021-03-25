Tirupati: All above 45 years to receive Covid vaccine from Apr 1 to 10

Tirupati: A special drive will be launched from April 1 for the vaccination of all those who completed 45 years of age in Chandragiri constituency, said MLA and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of Medical and Health staff on the vaccination drive here on Thursday, Bhaskar Reddy said that the vaccination which is going on in Chandragiri constituency for those above 60 years and those with co-morbidities will be completed by March end and added that so far 11,000 people were vaccinated in the constituency.

Recalling his series of initiatives like distribution of fruits, C-vitamin tablets, tonic, eggs, energy drinks, sanitisers and masks from his personal funds to all in the constituency last year during the severe pandemic was to boost up immunity and check spread of virus. Reddy said the vaccination covering all those who completed 45 years was meant to prevent spread of the pandemic and added that efforts were on to dispel the fears and myths on vaccination.

The Medical Officers of all the PHCs will draw a plan involving ANMs, Anganwadi workers, ward volunteers and also women members of SHGs for the successful conduct of the vaccination to be held from April 1 to 10 covering all those who completed 45 years of age, he added.

Expressing concern over the relapse of Covid in the district particularly in Tirupati Urban and Rural mandals where cases are being reported daily, the MLA appealed to the public to adhere to anti-Covid measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently etc.

He informed that a special medical camp will be conducted in Tirupati Rural MPDO office at Muthyala Reddy Palli here for vaccination of journalists on March 30, ahead of the launching of vaccination in Chandragiri constituency.