Tirupati: All set for village secretariat exam

Tirupati: Over 62,826 candidates will appear for village secretariat examinations to be held across 15 towns in the district from September 20-26.



The district administration has made all arrangements for conducting the examination smoothly following the Covid guidelines.

On first day of examination, a total of 62,826 aspirants will appear for village secretariat examination. From September 21 to till the end of examination on September 26, around 37,000 candidates will write the examination in Tirupati city only.

For conducting the examinations in the city, Collector N Bharath Guptha entrusted the responsibility to Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha.

Following the collectors orders, the corporation officials have made all the required arrangements for conducting village secretariat examinations without any untoward incident.

The Commissioner has appointed special officers and route officers to execute and monitor the examinations process. In total, 37 examination centres were set up in the city. Officials announced that cell phones will be not allowed into the examination halls during the examination time.

The Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to inspect the allotted examination centre before the one day and take all the required measures on examination arrangements in that centre.

He asked the officials to provide all basic amenities at examination centres for the convenience of candidates. Speaking to The Hans India, the Commissioner Girisha said that the MCT was providing wireless set to each officer to communicate any problem raised during the examination time. The officials also decided to deploy one videographer at every examination centre to record the entire examination process.

Following the Covid-19 precautions, officials made seating arrangements in all the centres and one candidate will be allowed to sit per one bench only. And instructions were given to sanitary health workers to maintain proper sanitation during the examination days. In this regard, APSRTC came forward to operate 621 buses for the convenience of aspirants. Buses will run from Tirupati, Puttur, Srikalahasti, Pileru, Madanapalle, Plamaneru and Kuppam for carrying the students to examination centres.