Tirupati: Amarajeevi sacrifice for separate Telugu State recalled

Tirupati: On the occasion of 123rd birth anniversary of Potti Sreeramulu, people from various walks of life in the pilgrim city recalled his sacrifice for the Telugus to get their own State.

At a commemorative meeting held in TTD, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu here on Thursday. She said that keeping in view the importance of creation of linguistic-based State, Sreeramulu took up fast unto death for carving out Andhra Pradesh and ultimately

sacrificed his life for upholding the self-respect of Telugus.

Noted speaker Mannava Gangadhar Prasad making a detailed account on the life of Amarajeevi, said that the leader gave up his comfortable railway job in Bombay to join freedom struggle, responding to Gandhi's call. 'Later shifted to Chennai, where he was born and was active in freedom struggle and imprisoned many times. After Independence, he took up the cause of Telugus and even faced the wrath of Congress leadership but went ahead. His fast for 58 days till his death had ultimately led to the creation Andhra State, the first linguistic-based State in the country,' he explained.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy along with Joint Collector D K Balaji garlanded the portrait of Amarajeevi at the Collectorate and recalled his sacrifices for Telugu people.

District BC Welfare Officer Bhaskar Reddy, District Public Information Officer Balakondaiah and others also paid tributes to the leader.

At a meeting at district police office, SP P Parameshwara Reddy paid floral tributes to Sreeramulu's portrait. He said that the freedom fighter's life should be an inspiration for the present generation and his sacrifices should always be remembered.

APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santosh Rao paid tributes to Sreeramulu.

BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy and Subrahmanyam Reddy paid tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu statue at SVRRG Circle and

remembered his contribution to the freedom struggle, for the promotion of Gandhian principles and also sacrificing his life for carving out Telugu State.