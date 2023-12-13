Tirupati: Anganwadi workers demand govt to concede long-pending demands

Tirupati: The Anganwadi workers and helpers began their indefinite strike protesting against the government for not conceding there five demands.

After their meeting with the Chief Secretary which was held on Monday, the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union decided to launch an indefinite strike to press the government to agree to their demands.

Under the banner of union, the Anganwadi workers and helpers abstained from their duties resulting in the closure of the Anganwadi centres in Tirupati district on Monday.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers staged protests at various places at Guduru, Sullurpeta and Tirupati city where they staged a dharna at the old municipal office.

The leaders of the Left parties and unions also participated in the protest expressing their solidarity with Anganwadi workers and helpers for achieving their demands.

CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling his promise to Anganwadi workers and helpers. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the time of 2019 general elections assured to increase salaries of Anganwadi workers and provide them other benefits. But after coming to power, Jagan has failed to fulfill the promise, he pointed out.

Other leaders including R Hari Krishna (IFTU), Bala Subramanyam (CITU), K Venugopal (CITU) and R Lakshmi (AIDWA) also found fault with the government for its rigid approach towards Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The leaders said the workload on Anganwadi workers increased but not their salaries and demanded in one voice to increase salary to Rs 26,000 per month.

The Anganwadi workers demanded that the State government should concede their long pending demands immediately.