Tirupati: Annamayya 518th Vardhanthi to be observed from Apr 7 to 11

Tirupati: The TTD is organising the 518th death anniversary of saint-poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya at Tirupati, Tirumala and Tallapaka, in total adherence to Covid-19 guidelines from April 7-11.

The celebrations will be conducted simultaneously at Annamacharya Kala Mandiram and Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati, Narayanagiri Gardens at Tirumala and at Dhyana Mandiram and 108 feet Annamaiah statue at Tallapaka, the birthplace of Annamayya, in YSR Kadapa district.

Acharya S Dakshinamurthy Sharma, Director of the Annamacharya project is supervising all arrangements.

At Tirupati: As part of the celebrations, Metlotsavam will be held at Alipiri Padala Mandapam. The devotees will gather at 6 am on April 7 and commence a foot journey to Tirumala with bhajans and Kolata performances.

In the evening of April 8, Sapthagiri Sankeertana Gosti Ganam will be held at Narayanagiri gardens at Tirumala.

On April 8, Dwadasi Sapthagiri Sankeetan Gosti Ganam is daily conducted at the Annamacharya Kala Mandiram in Tirupati. On April 9-10, literary conferences will be organised from 10.30 am onwards.

On April 11, Sri Govindarajaswami Asthanam and Bhakti Sangeeta Sabha are scheduled at the same venue.

At the Mahati auditorium, devotional music and dance performances will be held from April 8 to 11 in the evenings.

At Tallapaka, Dwadasi Sapthagiri Sankeertana Gana Gosti will be held daily at Dhyana Mandiram in the village from April 8 to 11. Similarly, Bhakti Sangeet and Harikatha programmes will also be conducted at the 108-foot statue of Annamacharya in the evenings from April 8 to 11, near Tallapaka village.