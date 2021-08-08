Tirupati: Apco to use social media, online platforms for publicity

Tirupati: To bring wide publicity for Apco products, the organisation has been extensively using social media platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter etc., Various handloom clothes like Mangalagiri, Bandar, Rajahmundry, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Madhavaram, Chirala cotton and silk saris, dress materials, bedsheets, towels and other items were now being sold online too through the Apco's official website

www.apcofabrics.com. A programme was organised here on Saturday to celebrate National Handlooms Day which is being celebrated on August 7 every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Handlooms and Textiles Tirupati Regional Director V Bhimaiah said the handloom sector has to make latest designs from time to time keeping track with the market demand.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated a novel policy 'Nethanna Nestham' to help the weavers and giving away Rs 24,000 to each weaver per annum.

Mandal commercial officer S V V Prasad Reddy said Apco exhibition-cum-sale has been launched at its Gandhi Road showroom where new designs are available for the customers.

Handlooms Assistant Director P Srinivasulu Reddy, other officials AD Ramesh, Gopala Krishna, weavers' leaders A Vasu, Kesavulu and others took part in the programme.