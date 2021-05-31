Tirupati: Appalayagunta Brahmotsavams to begin from June 19

Tirupati: TTD will be organising annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta, 20 km from the city, from June 19 to 27 in Ekantam in view of Covid guidelines.

As part of festivities, TTD is conducting the holy Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam fete on June 15 and Ankurarpanam on June 18 evening followed by the Dwajarohanam ceremony on June 19. In connection with the festivities of the nine-day event, TTD will observe Tiruchi utsava both morning and evenings and Asthanam inside the temple premises instead of Vahana Sevas.

Among other major events during the Brahmotsavams are: Srivari Arjita Kalyanotsavam on the evening of June 22, Snapana Tirumanjanam of utsava idols of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy and His consorts along with the Sri Sudarshan Chakrathalwar on June 27 morning followed by Chakrasnanam. Later the Dwajavarohanam will be conducted to mark the conclusion of annual Brahmotsavams.