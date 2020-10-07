Tirupati: APSRTC records steady increase in revenue through cargo services

Tirupati: APSRTC cargo services revenue has been steadily increasing much to the relief of the cash-strapped State-run road transport corporation.



APSRTC Tirupati region had netted an income of Rs 58.58 lakh through its cargo services in September against just Rs 1.67 lakh in April this year revealing the phenomenal increase in the revenue of RTC through its cargo services.

The RTC is pinning its hopes on its cargo services to help it recover to some extent from its huge losses, focusing on promoting the cargo service in a big way which seems to be yielding good results with the steady increase of cargo service revenue in the region.

The revenue through the cargo services which was Rs 1.67 lakh in April increased to Rs 10.85 lakh in May, Rs 39.50 lakh in June, Rs 40.56 lakh in July, Rs 45.80 lakh in August and Rs 54.58 lakh in September month this year. Against the backdrop, the APSRTC came up with more incentives to the consumers to boost up the cargo service to get more revenue, said Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy. The incentive includes loading of the goods at consumer doorsteps if the order is for more than 3 tonnes and door delivery benefit to those who order for transport of goods of 10 tonnes and above, Reddy said claiming that the RTC charge for goods is competitive as its charges 5 per cent less than the private goods transporters. A five per cent rebate on the charges will be given if the consumer books goods three times in a month entitling him to get the rebate from the subsequent months. RTC cargo service is more affordable and convenient as it allows even small quantities and also covers (envelopes) etc for the benefit of all sections of consumers.

Informing that the RTC cargo service through DGT (Department Goods Transport) vehicles is being run daily to various cities, Reddy urged the consumers to avail the cargo service for timely delivery of their goods.

He further said that soon more cities would be covered under the cargo service while efforts are on for booking agents in rural areas also for the benefit of farmers and others.

The daily services include Tirupati-Chennai at 6 am and in the return direction Chennai-Tirupati at 4 pm Tirupati-Hyderabad at 5 pm and in the return direction at Hyderabad at 6.50 pm.

Kuppam-Vijayawada via Tirupati starting at Kuppam at 1 pm and in the return direction at Vijayawada at 2 pm.

Madanapalli to Vijayawada at 6 am in Madanapalli and in the return direction at Vijayawada at 4.30 am.