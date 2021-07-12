Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: APUPS to picket CM's camp office on July 19

Student unions’ leaders join hands at Nirudyoga Garjana held at CPI office in Tirupati on Monday
x

Student unions’ leaders join hands at Nirudyoga Garjana held at CPI office in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

Demanding revised job calendar, Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi (APUPS) leaders gave a call to lay siege Chief Minister’s camp office in Vijayawada on July 19

Tirupati: Demanding revised job calendar, Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi (APUPS) leaders gave a call to lay siege Chief Minister's camp office in Vijayawada on July 19.

In a meeting 'Nirudyoga Garjana' at CPI office in Bairagipatteda here on Monday, the student and youth organisations including Telugu Yuvatha, DYFI(CPM), AIYF(CPI), AISF(CPI) SFI(CPM), TNSF(TDP) leaders after hour long discussion decided to besiege CM's camp office demanding to issue revised notification for job calendar.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said the state government has been deceiving the youth in the name of job calendar. They demanded the government to release notification for the filling up of 16,000 vacant posts in TTD immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X