Tirupati: APUPS to picket CM's camp office on July 19

Tirupati: Demanding revised job calendar, Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samithi (APUPS) leaders gave a call to lay siege Chief Minister's camp office in Vijayawada on July 19.

In a meeting 'Nirudyoga Garjana' at CPI office in Bairagipatteda here on Monday, the student and youth organisations including Telugu Yuvatha, DYFI(CPM), AIYF(CPI), AISF(CPI) SFI(CPM), TNSF(TDP) leaders after hour long discussion decided to besiege CM's camp office demanding to issue revised notification for job calendar.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said the state government has been deceiving the youth in the name of job calendar. They demanded the government to release notification for the filling up of 16,000 vacant posts in TTD immediately.