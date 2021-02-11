Tirupati: Attractive tourism packages for pilgrims

Tirupati: The Tirupati division of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has been successful in improving its revenue by introducing a new package tour to Srikalahasti. The corporation had introduced a package tour to Kanipakam in December 2020 after it resumed transport services which were stopped in the wake of the Corona pandemic. The corporation felt that it should introduce some new trips to enhance the revenue as it suffered serious losses ever since the country went in for lockdown.



The APTDC came up with the proposal to introduce a package tour to Srikalahasti. This has earned popularity in a short time as it is cheaper than other modes of travel like cabs. Another advantage is APTDC package tours are eligible for employees to avail LTC facility. Divisional Manager of APTDC M Giridhar Reddy told The Hans India that before Covid they used to get around Rs 30,000 per day through these tours which has gone up to about Rs 40,000 now after introducing Srikalahasti package.

Srikalahasti temple package includes Tirupati local temples -- Tiruchanoor, Thondavada Agastheswara Swamy temple, Srinivasa Mangapuram and Kapila Theertham for which they charge Rs 300 per person.

Similarly, the Kanipakam tour also includes local temples and the current fare is Rs 350. Exclusive local temples package now costs Rs 150 while the non-local temples tour that covers Karvetinagaram, Nagalapuram, Narayanavanam, Appalayagunta, Surutupalli etc., is Rs 350.

"The APTDC gets around 50 per cent footfalls on week days and up to 90-100 per cent during weekends. We are ensuring Covid protocols and every bus is fully sanitised before the journey commences," said the divisional manager.

The local temples in charge of APTDC, Y Ravindra Reddy, said that all the packages are being operated daily while the Kanipakam tour depends on the demand. Daily they are running 3 to 4 buses for local temples, two for surrounding places and one for Srikalahasti. Though they are all non-AC buses, AC buses will also be operated on demand.

APTDC is also planning to resume package tours to Srisailam from Tirupati which covers Mahanandi, Ahobilam, Yaganti, Belum caves soon. Similarly, it will also resume tours from Tirupati to Pancharamalu covering Amaravati, Vijayawada, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Bhimavaram and Palakollu. Both these tours were stopped during the Covid pandemic.