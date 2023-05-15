Live
Tirupati: Bhakti Chaitanya Yatra draws overwhelming response
Tirupati: The Bhakti Chaitanya Yatra held on the occasion of the ongoing Gangamma Jatara here on Sunday received an overwhelming response from the citizens.
The Yatra led by city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took off from Ananta Veedhi, the oldest residential area in the city, and once the gateway to the holy hills Tirumala and culminated in a huge gathering at Gangamma temple, covering various localities including Ramachandra Pushkarini, Mahathi Kalakshetram, Prakasam Road, Gandhi Road, Bandala Veedhi and Pedda Kapu Veedhi, enroute.
All along the two-kilometre long procession, a large number people particularly women offered a rousing welcome with Mangala Harathi, showering flowers and sprinkling sanctified pasupu neellu while the people stood on both sides of roads on the Yatra route loudly cheered the devotees marching on the streets.