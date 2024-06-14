Live
ZP Chairperson Saritha participates in Badi Bata at kottapalli
Gadwal: Saritha participated in the professer Jaya Shankar Badi bata program initiated by the Telangana Congress Government and CM Revanth Reddy. They attended an event at Kothapalli village, where they garlanded the Saraswati statue in the school premises.
After the event, Saritha encouraged parents to enroll their children in government schools, emphasizing the importance of providing a solid educational foundation for their future. Senior Congress leaders such as Madhusudan Babu, former market yard chairman Latti puram Venkat ramireddy, Gon padu Srinivas Goud, along with officials like DEO Indira, MEO Suresh, school complex headmaster Venkata Narsaiah, and Hampayya, from the Congress party, were also present at the program.
