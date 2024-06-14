  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

working journalists housing society election schedule on 18 th

working journalists housing society election schedule on 18 th
x
Highlights

District Election Officer Mahesh announced the issuance of a schedule for conducting elections to the District Working Journalist Cooperative House Building Society in accordance with the directives of the State Cooperative Election Authority.

Gadwal: District Election Officer Mahesh announced the issuance of a schedule for conducting elections to the District Working Journalist Cooperative House Building Society in accordance with the directives of the State Cooperative Election Authority.

Nominations will be received on the 18th of this month, followed by polling, starting at 9 am in the old MPDO office of Gadwala Zilla Praja Parishad meeting hall. The detailed election schedule has been posted on the notice board of the ZP office for public awareness.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X