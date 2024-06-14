working journalists housing society election schedule on 18 th

Gadwal: District Election Officer Mahesh announced the issuance of a schedule for conducting elections to the District Working Journalist Cooperative House Building Society in accordance with the directives of the State Cooperative Election Authority.

Nominations will be received on the 18th of this month, followed by polling, starting at 9 am in the old MPDO office of Gadwala Zilla Praja Parishad meeting hall. The detailed election schedule has been posted on the notice board of the ZP office for public awareness.