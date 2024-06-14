  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MP DK Aruna paid her Vow to Goddess at Alampur

MP DK Aruna paid her Vow to Goddess at Alampur
x
Highlights

Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna visited the famous fifth Shaktipeeth, Jogulamba Kshetra, in Alampur to offer prayers to Goddess Jogulamba. She expressed gratitude, attributing her victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections to the blessings of the goddess.

Gadwal: Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna visited the famous fifth Shaktipeeth, Jogulamba Kshetra, in Alampur to offer prayers to Goddess Jogulamba. She expressed gratitude, attributing her victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections to the blessings of the goddess.

Additionally, she was noted for taking care of the Vow incurred during her visit. MP Dk Aruna received a warm welcome from the temple authorities upon her visit to offer prayers to Goddess Jogulamba. As per temple customs, special prayers were first offered to Ganapati and Bala Brahmeswara Swamy in the temple area. Later, special arrangements were made for her to have darshan of the deity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X