MP DK Aruna paid her Vow to Goddess at Alampur

Gadwal: Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna visited the famous fifth Shaktipeeth, Jogulamba Kshetra, in Alampur to offer prayers to Goddess Jogulamba. She expressed gratitude, attributing her victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections to the blessings of the goddess.

Additionally, she was noted for taking care of the Vow incurred during her visit. MP Dk Aruna received a warm welcome from the temple authorities upon her visit to offer prayers to Goddess Jogulamba. As per temple customs, special prayers were first offered to Ganapati and Bala Brahmeswara Swamy in the temple area. Later, special arrangements were made for her to have darshan of the deity.