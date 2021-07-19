Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy wishes all the best to Indian Olympic contingent

Tirupati: Wishing all success for the entire Indian contingent to be participating in the Tokyo Olympics which will be commencing next week, the Olympic run was held in Tirupati on Sunday.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy participated in the programme and wished the sports persons all the best. The Olympic run began from Srinivasa sports complex and proceeded through several streets in the city.

The Olympic torch was also carried throughout the run. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said that the Indian contingent should display great talent and win gold medals in many events. The ultimate goal should be winning the gold medal only before and return home with flying colours.

All the Indians have been blessing our players in their task and eagerly looking for their success.It may be known that a total of 119 athletes with 67 male and 52 female participants are taking part in the Tokyo Olympics which were delayed by a year. City mayor Dr R Sirisha and several sports persons took part in the Olympic run.