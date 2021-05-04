Tirupati: BIRRD Covid hospital starts functioning with 300 beds

Tirupati: Much to the relief of TTD administration and its employees, the Covid hospital set up in BIRRD started functioning on Monday.

The hospital which is equipped with 300 beds with oxygen facility is earmarked for the treatment of the TTD employees who were tested positive. Hitherto, the corona-affected employees used to avail treatment in SVIMS State Covid hospital but as its always choked with serious and critical patients from various districts, the employees are finding it difficult to get admission for treatment and they often are forced to go all the way to Chennai or other cities for treatment as the private hospitals in the city are also full to the brim due to the rapid increase of Covid cases in Chittoor district where the daily cases touched 3,000.

Against the backdrop, the employees associations' Joint Action Committee (JAC) represented several times to provide a separate corona treatment facility including oxygen for the employees working in TTD which was fulfilled with the TTD management initiative.

Following the BIRRD Covid hospital commencing its service, the employees who are under treatment in Madhavam for corona were shifted to BIRRD on Monday.

BIRRD corona hospital with 300 beds with oxygen supply added more to the existing facilities for treatment of serious cases of Covid in the pilgrim city and it would help ease overcrowding of SVIMS Covid hospital.

The TTD management on a war-footing has set up an oxygen tank at BIRRD to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to Corona patients.

Meanwhile, TTD Employees Union leader G Venkatesam in a representation sought the TTD management to make prompt payment of the bills for the corona treatment of TTD employees in private hospitals.

It may be noted here that so far 20 TTD employees died of corona while more than 200 tested positive causing concern among the employees and management which rationalised the presence of employees in the offices by reducing it to half and allowing the remaining to work from home daily.