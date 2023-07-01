Tirupati: BIRRD to be developed as national-level hospital

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy asserted that the BIRRD hospital with its expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities is capable of handling critical surgeries and affirmed that the TTD-run hospital would be developed as a national-level referral hospital on orthocare.

Inaugurating the three-day Operative Arthroplasty Summit here on Friday in the temple city, the EO said such summits are rarely held in the country with just 10-12 live surgery sessions. But the BIRRD summit has scheduled 22 live surgeries in three days by top 20 ortho surgeons of the country and nearly 200 surgeons are attending the conference, which is very helpful for exchange of skills and new concepts.

The BIRRD hospital is conducting several such critical operations including cerebral palsy surgeries free of cost and medical exponents from across the country have been visiting Tirupati and extending their services for whom TTD provides free accommodation, transport, food besides Srivari Darshan, as a token of appreciation of their services for the needy poor.

He complimented the OSD of BIRRD hospital Dr Reddappa Reddy, doctors Dr Pradip, Dr Venugopal and Dr Deepak for conducting the first of its kind summit by TTD-run hospital.

Dr Krishna Kumar, a visiting ortho expert said BIRRD hospital will soon earn its place on the world map and debutant doctors would have a lot to learn here.

Dr Martin Zimmerman, a hip replacement expert of Switzerland gave a presentation on the latest medical technology in Arthroplasty surgeries.

Dr Rajesh Malhotra, head of Orthopaedic wing at AIIMS, New Delhi, said the BIRD summit had achieved a remarkable feat of bringing all kneecap transplants on a single platform and providing opportunity for treatment to poor patients.

On the first day of summit, Dr Martin Zimmerman of Ceram Tec hospital of Switzerland, Dr BD Mukherjee of Apollo hospital, Kolkata, Dr Uday Krishna of KIMS hospital, Secunderabad, Dr JV Srinivas of Escort hospital, Bengaluru, Dr Rajkumar of Ranga hospital, Coimbatore, Dr Chandrasekhar of Care hospital, Hyderabad and Dr Rajesh Malhotra, Head of Orthopaedic wing at AIIMS, New Delhi made their presentations.

The summit participants had the opportunity to observe the live surgeries of critical cases conducted by experts in the state-of art operation theatres at BIRRD Hospital. TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi, Tirupati Orthopaedic Society president Dr Purnachandra Rao, co-president Dr Vishnu Kumar and others were present.