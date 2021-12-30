Tirupati: Biz firms donate 220 barricades, 80 traffic police cut-outs

Tirupati: Various business establishments in the city have donated about 220 iron barricades and 80 traffic police cut-outs to the police department on Wednesday.

Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu inaugurated some traffic police cut-outs at some places in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said Narayanadri Hospitals and CMR Shopping Mall did a major contribution for the barricades and traffic police cut-outs while some showrooms and hospitals including South India Shopping Mall, Shubhamastu Shopping Mall, Celect Mobiles, D-Mart, Sankalpa Hospital, Both Hospital, Ankura Hospital did their best.

He said the traffic police cut-outs will erect at important places from airport to Garuda Circle (foot of Alipiri) to regulate the traffic.

He thanked the donors and urged them to be a part of social services like this in the coming days.

Additional SPs E Supraja (Admin.), Arifullah (Crime), DSPs Katamaraju (Traffic), CI Ramasubbaiah(Traffic) and SIs were present.