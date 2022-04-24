Tirupati: BJP alleges large-scale smuggling of silica sand, red sanders from state

Tirupati: BJP state president Somu Veerraju lambasted the illegal transport of silica sand, red sanders and sand in which mafias are working actively. These exports are mainly taking place from Satyavedu, Srikalahasti, Gudur and other areas to Tamil Nadu and if these are controlled the government can get huge revenues with which the government need not go for loans.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he alleged that there is a huge scam in the ration rice sales too in which a mafia has been operating. It was only BJP which is fighting against the rice millers' mafia, he claimed. Veerraju criticised the irregularities in MBBS admissions in which private medical college managements have come together and doing injustice to students. Following the GO issued in 2017, they have been converting 15 per cent seats under B category into management quota which should be stopped. He demanded the closure of APPSC as there were no jobs to offer.

He questioned the TTD how much it has been spending for Dharma Pracharam out of Rs 3,500 crore budget and demanded setting up of Veda patasalas in every district. The YSRCP government has ignored Dharmika Parishad. TTD is not even erecting shelters for the relief of pilgrims from the scorching heat. It was not providing better amenities to the pilgrims, he criticised.

The BJP leader opined that any decision regarding pilgrims in Tirumala should be taken after due consultation with all concerned.

Veerraju reacted strongly to the incident in Tirumala on Friday night in which LED screens started showing movie songs instead of spiritual ones. He questioned how movie songs can be played on SVBC as 80 per cent of TTD funds for propagation of Hindu dharma are given to it. BJP district president Dayakar, state general secretary V Surya Naryana Raju, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and others were present at the press meet.