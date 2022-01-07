Tirupati: BJYM to launch protests for revised job calendar in state

Tirupati: BJYM national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya called upon the party cadres to take up a series of protests against the AP government till it issued a revised job calendar for filling vacancies.

Surya was here to participate in a 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' rally followed by a meeting with BJYM state leaders here on Thursday on strengthening the youth wing of the BJP through various programmes.

In this connection, he said the state BJP should also see that the revised job calendar is implemented in letter and spirit by the government. Through a series of agitations, the BJYM will build up a strong movement to press the government for release of revised job calendar notification.

In view of the growing unemployment in the state, it is the need of hour to release job calendar to fill the vacant posts as per the notification, he said and alleged that because of the wrong policies of YSRCP government, there had been a manifold increase in unemployment rate among youth.

Earlier, Tejasvi Surya participated in a rally held by the BJP state unit from SV University to Nalugu Kaalla Mandapam as part of the nation-wide celebrations of 75th year of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). Holding BJYM and BJP flags, the leaders and activists participated in the rally from SV University with the rally culminating at Nalugu Kaalla Mandapam.

Before launching the rally, Surya garlanded the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at SV University arch.

BJP state spokespersons Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, district president Dayakar Reddy, secretary Vara Prasad, BJYM state president Surendra Mohan, state general secretaries Mitta Vamsi, Baireddy Sabari, executive members Damu Royal, Jeevan Royal, district president Rajasekhar Reddy, general secretary Viswanath, secretary Parthu and others were present.