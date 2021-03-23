Tirupati bypoll notification today

Tirupati: Stage is set for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection to be held on April 17. The notification for the election will be released on Tuesday. While the last date for the nominations is March 30, scrutiny will take place on March 31.

The withdrawal of candidatures closes on April 3. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Interestingly, bypoll for the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency is being held for the first time in its history which was necessitated with the demise of sitting YSRCP MP Balli Durgaprasada Rao on September 16, 2020. Meanwhile, Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu interacted with the representatives of the political parties on Monday and informed them that the gazette notification for the Tirupati by-election will be released on Tuesday.