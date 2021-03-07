Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA presents silk clothes

Tirupati: TTD board ex-officio member and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday presented a set of silk vasthrams to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on the occasion of Garuda Seva being observed as part of the ongoing Brahmotsavams in the shrine at Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Reddy and his spouse Lakshmi along with supporters and devotees set out on a procession (padayatra) carrying the Vasthrams and garlands, after performing special poojas to them at Thummalagunta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, to the accompaniment of traditional music from his (Thummalagunta) village in the morning and reached the shrine in Srinivasamangapuram, 14 km away at noon for the presentation of the Vasthram on the occasion of Garuda Seva. Enroute, people in the villages Peruru, Venkatapathinagar, Cherlopalli, Pudipatla, Perumallapalli, Mallavaram, and Kaluru Cross offered Harthi to the Vasthram while the villagers provided water, buttermilk and food to the participants in the Padayatra to Srinivasa Managampuram. Reddy presented the Vasthrams and garlands to temple deputy executive officer Santhi who along with priests received Reddy ceremoniously at the Mahadwaram.

4 umbrellas presented

Four umbrellas were presented by Dinesh Kumar, Vice Chairman of the Srimad Ramanuja Kainkarya Trust and Sarvanan of Tiruninravuru of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Garuda seva.

For 16 years, the trust members every year present the umbrellas to Kalyana Venkanna temple on the occasion of Garuda seva of the annual Brahmotsavam.