Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy begins distribution of 16 lakh masks to 1.6L families

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday began the distribution of 16 lakh masks to 1.6 lakh families in Chandragiri constituency.

Reddy who distributed rice, fruits, masks, sanitisers etc last year on a massive scale during Covid first wave again started extending his supportive measures in the pandemic second wave.

At a function held at MPDO office in MR Palli here on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy formally started the distribution of masks to the residents of Chandragiri constituency.

They lauded Bhaskar Reddy for striving hard to improve medical facility for the Covid affected and also providing 10 surgical masks each to every house in the constituency for safety.

Bhaskar Reddy said that it is his bounden duty as an MLA to come to the rescue of the people in the difficult pandemic time and affirmed that he will stand with his people to help them face the Covid. The masks will be distributed to all residents through volunteers in two or three days, he said.

He said that supplementing government measures to help people to tide over the tough time they are facing due to Covid, 2,500 Covid kits have been provided to those in home isolation while efforts are on to cover all those above 45 years under the vaccination programme in the constituency to check Covid.

Already 1,000 people who tested positive are at the Covid care centre at Padmavathi Nilayam, he said adding that works for providing 250 beds with oxygen were going on an war-footing in Chandragiri Area Hospital and Naravaripalli Primary Health Centre.

Efforts are on to get 10 ventilators for the care of critical Covid patients, Reddy said informing that another Covid care centre with 500 beds has also been proposed to cope with increase in Covid cases in Chandragiri area.