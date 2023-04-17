Tirupati: City-based MMBG school's handwriting slate gets patent

Tirupati: City-based school Make My Baby Genius (MMBG) which promoted good handwriting through specially made slate, has got patent for its product. The school founded by Sangaraju Bhaskar Raju has been spreading awareness on the need of good handwriting and also conducting classes for children to improve their handwriting for 14 years. He also founded a school specially for the children for improving their handwriting which he believes essential for anyone's development.

The school has the credit of churning out children in improving their handwriting through the specially designed slates, tables and other tools and got wide recognition.

The students are also being trained on writing with both the hands which he advocates beneficial in stimulating the mind by using the non-dominant hand.

A meeting was held on Sunday at the school premises to celebrate the school getting patent for its special slate.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who was the student of the school, was all praise for Bhaskar Raju for taking up good handwriting as a movement.

Recalling his school days, he thanked Bhaskar Raju and his team for making him to write with ease using both the hands. Harshini, Viswanath, Prasad, L V Ramana and Dhananjaya Reddy were present.