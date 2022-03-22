Tirupati: Clear encroachments on SV Polytechnic land

Tirupati: SV Polytechnic students on KT Road staged a dharna in front of the college on Monday demanding the concerned authorities to remove encroachments on the college land. The students raised slogans against encroachment of college land on backyard of college.

Speaking to media, college principal Y Dwarakanadha Reddy said an RTC employee Viswanatha Naik occupied the college land and constructed a compound wall of his house overnight.

The principal said they lodged a complaint at concerned police station CI, Urban SP earlier who directed the issue to the municipal authority, who did not take any action so far.

He urged the police and municipal authority to take action against the encroacher and remove the compound wall constructed on the college land.