Tirupati: CM Jagan hailed for enhancing pension for the aged

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's aim is to ensure happiness on the faces of the aged in the State, said Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha disbursed enhanced old-age pensions of Rs 2,500 to each beneficiary at a function organised at the municipal office in Tirupati on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the pension of Rs 2,500 will be increased to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner as promised by the Chief Minister earlier and added that the Chief Minister brought cheers on the faces of the aged in the State much before Sankranthi by increasing the monthly pension by Rs 250.

There were only 12,000 pensioners in Tirupati during the earlier regime while their number has now increased to 19,000 under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mayor Sirisha said that the Jagan government has the credit of providing pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries through village volunteers and ensuring that the aged need not wait in queue lines for a long time to secure monthly pensions.

Commissioner Girisha said all eligible persons are being covered under the pension scheme and they no longer need to make rounds to government offices for pension.

Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy, Additional Commissioner Haritha, corporators Ramaswamy, Venkateswarlu, Narendra, Pravillika Reddy, Narayana, co-option member Sridevi and beneficiaries were present.