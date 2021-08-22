Tirupati: CM relief fund helps 10-month boy to get liver transplant

Tirupati: A 10-month-old baby boy has successfully undergone liver transplantation with the financial assistance from CM's relief fund.

According to Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, the boy Muneeswar belongs to BP Agraharam in the town, was suffering from liver disease and struggling for life.

When the boy's parents Jagadeesh and Chencu Lakshmi approached the MLA, he immediately put the matter before the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and provided Rs 17.50 lakh assistance.

The doctors of Global Hospital, Chennai have successfully transplanted the liver to the boy which took nearly 12 hours. The doctors said that though they have transplanted more than 80 paediatric livers in the last two years, this boy was the youngest of all of them.

The MLA thanked the CM for his kind gesture to save the life of the kid who belongs to a very poor family.

The Global Hospital team has worked with expertise in making the transplantation a success. Doctors Bhaskar, Rajanikanth and Somasekhar of Global Hospital were present on the occasion.