Tirupati collectorate works reach final stage

Tirupati: With just two days left for the new districts to come into existence, various works at the transit administrative building of Tirupati district collectorate have reached final stage. District Collector M Hari Narayanan has been constantly monitoring the works and giving suggestions. He asked the contractors and officials to speed up the remaining works to make it ready for the grand inauguration on April 4. The Collector along with joint collector (development) Sridhar, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and other officials visited Sri Padmavathi Nilayam on Saturday and went around various floors to monitor the works. The video-conference hall is now ready with a modern look. Collector and JC chambers are also attaining a modern look along with the workstations of the staff. A few departments have been functioning from the new complex only as they were ready.

Meanwhile, having lost all hopes of getting a new district with Madanapalle as headquarters, Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS) has been getting ready to take legal course and challenge the government notification. Its convenor PTM Siva Prasad told The Hans India that they already took legal opinion in the matter and the petition to be filed only after the final notification is issued by the government.

He said the people were so angry at the government for not respecting their sentiments in announcing the new district. MJSS will also take up intensive negative campaign against the government in all four constituencies of western belt – Punganur, Piler, Madanapalle and Thamballapalle. In the same breath, Nagari constituency TDP in charge Gali Bhanu Praksh expressed his ire over MLA RK Roja for dividing the united segment into two pieces. He alleged that the MLA has pushed the people into difficulties for voting her to become MLA twice.

Having ignored the sentiments of people to merge the constituency in Tirupati district, how can Nagari, Nindra and Vijayapuram be included in Chittoor district, he questioned. Further, he said the MLA has started a new drama in the name of revenue division.

He demanded the resignation of MLA if she fails in getting the entire segment merged with Tirupati district.