Tirupati: Congress alone has right to seek votes, says Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: By virtue of many development initiatives for Tirupati area, Congress alone has the right to seek votes in the byelection, said Dr Chinta Mohan, the Congress candidate contesting in the byelection during his hectic electioneering in the city on Sunday.

Mohan, who took up door-to-door campaign in the colonies at SV Medical College area in the city, said that the BJP and TDP meted out a raw deal by keeping many of the developmental initiatives of previous Congress government including Mannavaram project, Dugarajapatnam port construction, Institute for Pregnant Women etc and urged the voters to teach a lesson to these two parties in the byelection by supporting Congress which alone could take on the communal BJP at national level. Mohan also explained to voters the invaluable contribution of the good old Congress party in eradicating untouchability and initiating many schemes laying the path for the scheduled castes, tribes and OBCs education and employment to lead a dignified life on par with the members of the other upper communities. The banks nationalisation saw the much-needed financial support to the needy poor to come in life, he said quoting the Congress popular slogan Garibi Hatao coined by late prime minister Indira Gandhi. Accusing the ruling YSRCP of preparing to indulge in all malpractices to win the election with huge margin, he urged the election authorities to take all required measures, without budging to the pressures of ruling party leaders for a free and fair election. Mohan along with party supporters distributing pamphlets on the anti-people policies of BJP, told the voters that if they wanted to stop the indiscriminate privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant they should vote for Congress. The two regional parties also hobnobbed with BJP on many issues including the farm laws, seeking the voters to reject the TDP and YSRCP in the byelection which he said was crucial for the nation.