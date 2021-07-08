Tirupati: Congress launches cycle rally against hike in fuel prices

Tirupati: Congress party state president Sake Sailajanath on Wednesday launched cycle rally against the skyrocketing of fuel prices, in the pilgrim city. After paying floral tributes to Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule statue on Chittoor road, the leaders holding placards raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule and demanded him to bringing down the fuel prices.

Marking the launch of 10-day long statewide protest programme, Sailajanath said that Modi miserably failed in controlling the rising prices of fuel, medical and essential commodities. He said the rising prices put additional burden on common man and making life of middleclass people miserable.

AICC secretary Meyyappan said the party would continue its fight till the Modi government relent and take firm measures to control the rising prices.

AP Women's Congress president K Prameelamma, city president Mangati Gopal Reddy, leaders T Venkatanarsimhulu, Murali Krishna, K Narayana, Ramachandra, Gopi Goud and others were present. Meanwhile, former MP Chinta Mohan along with party leaders D Rambhupal Reddy and others also garlanded to Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule statue and raised slogans against hike in fuel prices.