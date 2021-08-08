Tirupati : Cops crack kidnap case in 2 days

Tirupati : In a major breakthrough, Alipiri police on Saturday cracked the 4-month-old baby boy kidnap case within two days after the kidnap and handed over the baby to parents at District Police Office in Prakasam Road.

Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu along with Additional SP Supraja handed over the boy to his parents.

Speaking to media, SP Appala Naidu said the couple Gangulamma and Veera Bhadraiah from Rompicherla in the district were daily wage labourers and residing at Alipiri Link Bus Stand after returning from the work.

On August 2, Ganagulamma went to get bath in a public bathroom at Alipiri Bus Stand after handing over her baby to a known beggar Asha(from Mysore) to take care of her baby till she returns. Taking it as advantage, Asha left the place with a boy. After not finding the whereabouts of her baby and Asha, Gangulamma along with her husband lodged a complaint with Alipiri police, SP said.

Based on the complaint, Alipiri CI Devendra Kumar started investigation along with his team and collected vital clues from CC camera footage from Alipiri bus stand and able to nab Asha along with baby boy at Railway Station on Saturday.