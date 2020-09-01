Tirupati: Corona quarantine kits distributed to jail inmates by Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has distributed Covid quarantine kits to 54 prisoners in Tirupati Sub-Jail on Tuesday.

The usage of medicines and kashayams in the kit were explained to the prisoners along with the pamphlets on the guidelines.

He assured to supply required vegetables and essential commodities to provide nutritious food to the

inmates. The menu being implemented in Covid care centres will also be followed in the sub-jail. Deputy Collectors Kiran Kumar, Sreenivasulu, jailer and deputy jailers were present.