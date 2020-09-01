Tirupati: Counselling for filling up of nursing posts begins

Tirupati: The recruitment process for nursing posts in different hospitals in the district began on Tuesday evening after it kicked up a controversy that lasted for three days. Earlier, the aspirants have alleged irregularities in the preparation of merit list following rule of reservation and demanded justice.

The certificate verification and interviews were scheduled to be held on Monday. But it was postponed due to the alleged mistakes that took place in the merit list. The candidates have protested at the counselling centre in Ruia hospital on Monday following which the officials have assured them of justice and to conduct interviews on Tuesday.

As this assurance had gone in vain, the candidates have staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon as well. They said that they have been taking a lot of strain in reaching Tirupati from various places daily during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ruia hospital authorities have maintained that no irregularities have taken place in the preparation of merit list but only some technical errors were there which will be corrected.

They said that the lists will be prepared separately based on the posts under Ruia hospital, maternity hospital, DM&HO and DCHS purviews as asked by the candidates.

After this, the counselling was started on Tuesday evening in which the officials have taken the certificates for verification. The appointment orders will be sent to the candidates directly, they said.