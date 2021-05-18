Tirupati : CPI Narayana alleges BJP blessings to MP Raghurama Krishna Raju's arrest

Tirupati : There is no possibility of the arrest of rebel YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju without the approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the full support from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said CPI national secretary K Narayana.

In a statement here on Monday, the communist leader said resorting to vindictive acts against critics is not at all justifiable and added that there is no compatibility between the allegations made by the YSRCP against Raghurama and the charges framed by the CID police against him.

It is clear that the arrest was only a vindictive action against the MP who turned into a thorn in the flesh of YSRCP, he said observing that the way Raju was arrested by AP police was highly objectionable and there is no need of such a high drama on the part of the police.

Citing one of the charges against Raju, i.e. trying to create caste conflict, Narayana said, "When that the Chief Minister himself unabashedly referred to the caste of vaccine company owner, what more others can on the caste issue?"

In the same breath, he found fault with the MP for unleashing a non-stop tirade, fierce attack and a bitter criticism openly against his own party and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan and also pointed out that the party had so far not initiated any disciplinary action against him despite acting against the party. "It is all with the full support of BJP, Raju carried out the attack on YSRCP and has been acting as an unofficial MP of the saffron party," he said.

Turning his ire at BJP, Narayana said the party has more role in spreading vindictive and hate politics in the nation and has been trying since it came to power to stifle opposition voices, citing cases against those who criticised the Centre and also arrest of many who opposed the communal party.

Further, the police not following the High Court order clearly indicates that they are determined to keep him at least a day in jail, he said, making it clear that his party is not supporting Raju's comments but not ready to support the police acting on their will disregarding even court orders.