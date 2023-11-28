Tirupati: Curbs under 22A removed

Tirupati: The dreams of 5,431 families, who were all these years unable to sell their properties due to 22(A) curb, were fulfilled when the authorities started registrations of those properties. The government in September lifted the curb imposed on the lands under section 22(A) covering 5,431 families living in various localities in the city.



Accordingly, the Collector following the government decision issued proceedings. The copies of the same were provided for the families informing the removal of the ban on the registration of these lands.

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, at a programme held two months ago, gave away the proceeding copies to the residents. On Monday, the authorities completed the registration of the land of a resident of Settipalli.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy played a crucial role in lifting the ban and witness in the registration of the land in the sub-registrar office here. Speaking on the occasion, he preferred to sign as a witness as a mark of the historic achievement of lifting the ban on registration of land in many parts of the city. The removal of 22(A) curb will benefit thousands of families, he said.