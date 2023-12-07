Tirupati: Cycles presented to SPW College students

Tirupati : TTD SC, ST Employees’ Association in association with SBI SC, ST Employees Association provided cycles to girl students studying in SPW Degree and PG College, in Tirupati on Wednesday. Noticing that girl students have been facing hardship to go to Chennareddy Colony in the city, which is nearly four kilometres away from their college, they decided to provide cycles to them.

With the help of SBI management, they arranged cycles and handed over them to the students on Wednesday, commemorating the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

SV University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof G Sundaravalli, SBI DGM Varadarajan, employees association leaders Medikonda Suneel, Medikonda Prasada Rao, SC, ST welfare officer Chennaiah, college principal Dr A Mahadevamma and others took part in the programme.