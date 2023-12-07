Live
Tirupati: Cycles presented to SPW College students
TTD SC, ST Employees’ Association in association with SBI SC, ST Employees Association provided cycles to girl students studying in SPW Degree and PG College, in Tirupati on Wednesday.
With the help of SBI management, they arranged cycles and handed over them to the students on Wednesday, commemorating the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

SV University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof G Sundaravalli, SBI DGM Varadarajan, employees association leaders Medikonda Suneel, Medikonda Prasada Rao, SC, ST welfare officer Chennaiah, college principal Dr A Mahadevamma and others took part in the programme.
With the help of SBI management, they arranged cycles and handed over them to the students on Wednesday, commemorating the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.
SV University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof G Sundaravalli, SBI DGM Varadarajan, employees association leaders Medikonda Suneel, Medikonda Prasada Rao, SC, ST welfare officer Chennaiah, college principal Dr A Mahadevamma and others took part in the programme.