Tirupati: Elephants damage standing crops in V Kota

Tirupati: After a week lull, the elephants struck in two villages in V Kota mandal on Saturday night and caused extensive damage to crops.

The elephants strayed into the villages and went on rampage damaging standing crops including banana, tomato, beans etc. much to the grief of farmers of Nagrireddy Palli and Kummaramadugu villages in V Kota mandal.

Somasekar, a farmer of Nagireddy Palli, who lost 1,400 plantain trees in the elephant attack, causing Rs 3 lakh loss, said the crop was ready for harvest in three weeks.

"It is the second time the elephants attacking my field causing much damage. Three months before, the elephants damaged banana crop worth about Rs 2 lakh but the department paid a meagre Rs 10, 000 as compensation then," he lamented.

Another farmer Somappa from Kummarmadugu village who lost his tomato and beans crops, said the elephants damaged crops and water supply system crushing the plastic pipes and gate valves, leaving him a loss of Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, the forest officials who are assessing the crop damage put the loss at Rs 5 lakh. They said they will take appropriate action to check the jumbos straying into villages.

The villagers said luckily there was no loss of life as one of the farmer not strayed into the field last night.

They demanded permanent measures to end the elephant menace.